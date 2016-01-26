AnyFlip Rolls out New Online Magazine Software for Greater Impact on Fashion Magazines

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2016 --AnyFlip, the leading provider of rich-media flipping publication and social marketing platform, has released a new online magazine software solution. It has been engineered intelligently for all the global professionals of fashion magazines.



The readers are more eager to know about the latest trends and updates in this industry. The fashion enthusiasts have realized the benefits of online publishing, and synchronizing printed material onto the websites.



With AnyFlip's free online magazine software, any person can create stunning publication embedded with high-resolution images, amazing Flash animations and other engaging video/audio content. All of this and tons of other features can be added without coding and special IT skills.



- Unprecedented reading experience with 3D flipping effects

- HTML fashion magazines provide more reach to the digital content

- Readers access the digital publications via mobile devices featuring all major operating systems Mac, Android, Windows etc.



Biggest advantage of creating online flipping content with AnyFlip software is that the offline potential customers can also be targeted. The solution is easy; just create ebook in any of the popular offline version. EXE (MS Windows) and APP (Mac) formats run seamlessly on laptops and desktop computers. DVD/CD recording option is also available, which is a smart option for manually distributing the media-rich content amongst the target customers.



This powerful PDF to online magazine tool has been equipped with the advantageous plug-ins for the marketing leading Drupal, Joomla and WordPress platforms. The intelligent design interface facilitates global users, thanks to its multilingual support featuring up to 17 languages. Therefore, creation of e-magazines would become even more interesting and easy with page editor in native language.



For more information, visit AnyFlip website at http://anyflip.com.