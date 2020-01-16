AnyFlip Rolls out Page Turning Software for Uploading PDF Files Online

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2020 --AnyFlip is a trusted partner when it comes to state-of-the-art digital publishing software development. The company has been at the forefront of empowering its clients with marketing and promotional campaign tools to help them succeed online. AnyFlip recently rolled out state-of-the-art page turning software for uploading PDF files online. The software helps clients upload their PDF documents and turn them into quality and responsive digital publications that revolutionize the way information is disseminated to target audiences.



AnyFlip is for people who need flipbooks to showcase their brands, products, or services to audiences online with positive outcomes. The company will help users actively engage their customer base by offering tools that transform static PDF files into highly interactive digital books. It utilizes cutting edge technology to improve user experience and ensure quality publications such as magazines, catalogs, brochures, cookbooks and much more. AnyFlip makes the process of uploading PDF files online straightforward and fast.



"As long as you are registered, uploading PDF files using our platform is easy," said Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip. "Once the files are uploaded, our page turning software will help you convert them into realistic page-flipping publications immediately. We provide all the tools needed for designing and publishing flipbooks that will immediately be available for sharing with many readers online."



Flipbooks published at AnyFlip are displayed on the platform's Explore section. Users also have the option of keeping their publications private on the cloud platform. If they have Drupal, Joomla and WordPress websites, they can create flipbook plugins and install them on their websites to increase exposure. It is easy to edit and distribute the flipbooks on AnyFlip. They can be sent out through links, social sharing, and offline through emails, among other options.



The page turning software can help to turn PDFs into flipbooks with high image resolutions, interactive links, video integration, entertaining background music, immersive content and seamless display, among other effects. It allows the publications to be viewed instantly online while giving users the ability to access analytics on their performance. They can use this information to update their publications to meet their audiences' needs.



For more information, please visit https://anyflip.com/



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip designs and develops a wide range of software solutions for business use. The company helps enterprises and marketers access tools that can help design publications such as brochures, photo albums, catalogs and more. Clients use these publications to advertise their businesses and promote their products online.