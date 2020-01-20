AnyFlip Shares a Guide on How to Start an HTML5 Flipbook in 2020

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2020 --AnyFlip is a leading digital publishing software provider in China and beyond. The company designs all types of intuitive software with plenty of interactive features for creating flipbooks. Now AnyFlip is sharing its guide on how to start creating high-end HTML5 flipbooks in 2020. This is the easiest way to design HTML5 flipbooks using the free templates, themes and other features offered by AnyFlip. The platform is furnished with all the tools needed for delivering flipbooks that can be accessed on all browsers and devices.



Creating HTML5 flipbooks on AnyFlip can be done by choosing and editing the best template among the many provided, or simply uploading PDF files and converting them into dynamic, visually appealing flipbooks. The platform also allows users to create flipbooks from scratch and customize them by adding features such as hotspots, links, animations, videos, graphics, images, audio, color themes and more. Interactive elements help to increase reader engagement and conversion.



"Our guide to start making HTML5 flipbooks is supported by quick tutorials and demos," said Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip. "We also offer flipbook examples to help our clients get a glimpse of what our software can do. Our 24-hour customer support team is always on standby to handle any issues that they may encounter. We have all the resources available to design impressive HTML5 flipbooks and distribute them to a broad reader base online."



After customizing flipbooks using the page editor, users can now upload them on the AnyFlip cloud platform for publishing and sharing. HTML5 flipbooks can be viewed or read seamlessly on any screen or in print form. Since the platform allows users to produce them in multiple outputs, they can be shared via email, social networks or embedded on websites. AnyFlip is an incredible solution for publishers and marketers who want to showcase their flipbook content to the digital world.



AnyFlip has an intuitive interface that is user-friendly and straightforward. Uploading and publishing PDFs from the platform is easy. Users only need to edit the templates by dragging and dropping elements to design remarkable flipbooks. The platform also supports e-commerce and allows them to integrate e-commerce buttons for audiences to buy products directly from the flipbook pages.



For more information, please visit https://anyflip.com/



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is a worldwide digital software development company based in Hong Kong. Committed to innovation, the company produces cutting edge software products that help its clients excel in the competitive digital markets.