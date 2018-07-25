AnyFlip Tagged as the Most Engaging Page Turning Software Available Online

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2018 --AnyFlip has turned out to be the most engaging page turning software today because of its dedication to making the online reading system to become simpler, more productive and effective for a wide array of internet users. Ever since this page turning software has been launched, the company has already gained a totality of thousands of hits and likes from social media, blogs and product reviews. With such amount of gain, the company generously gave back to the public through their initiative of expanding every AnyFlip package availed by its users, from Free to Enterprise level.



Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip, admitted during an interview that she worked hard to convince investors of the company to offer a wide access to AnyFlip users, who are availing the software for free. "Offering a free online page turning software to the public with a very limited access poses a risk for the company. Thus, the management of AnyFlip, along with its group of market research specialists, agreed to make the software more interactive and engaging by expanding the options for those who use AnyFlip for free."



Additional themes and templates, scenes and backgrounds can now be enjoyed by users on the free version. The company, however, gave assurance that those who are paying for either the Pro, Platinum or Enterprise version will also get more intensive and profit-driven inclusions on what they paid for. In fact, Platinum and Enterprise users can now use the Custom Domain and Premium Editor features of this page turning software. Plug-ins for audio, video and image has been made available for these types of users as well.



Over the years, AnyFlip never failed to meet the demands of online users for a remarkable page turning software. AnyFlip can convert batches of PDF files to stylish flipbooks in an instant, thus increasing the engagement between the publishers and the readers. In doing so, relaying ideas and conveying messages to readers become more interesting. Nonetheless, AnyFlip is still open for improving this page turning software as market competition is getting intense and customer preference and demands are varying so fast.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip can be used worldwide by almost all types of users because this page turning software is so easy to use. With its helpful navigational tools, wide options of page formats and interactive features such as sound effects, video animations, link uploads, etc., AnyFlip has been useful to many individuals, institutions and businesses around the globe. Now, this page turning software has earned over 30,000 users and counting. For more information, please visit http://anyflip.com/.