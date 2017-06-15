AnyFlip – The Best Magazine Maker for Windows & Mac in 2017

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2017 --There are a great many magazine makers available on the market today, but only one is recognized as the best one. AnyFlip magazine maker outstrips all the competitors providing a wide range of convenient features for quick and effective magazine creation on Mac and Windows.



Not without reason, the customers are satisfied with the AnyFlip magazine maker. With its help, they can do HTML & Flash magazines in minutes with a 3D page-flipping effect and rich media for keeping the readers engaged. Users can add video, audio, links, SWF, and much more, along with flash animation.



The multiple advanced features include:



-Pre-designed book templates & themes can be easily modified to suit the users' needs. More than 10 book templates and 400+ free themes are available to help users start the process of creation right away.



-PDF or Microsoft office documents to magazine conversion, which allows business users to easily make stunning magazines about their business and products.



-Page editor enables users to add audio, video, YouTube video, flash, text, hotspot, shape, button, mp4 video file, etc.



-For improving the company's brand awareness, users can customize their magazines with specific logo, brand color, domain and style.



-Users will be able to read the ready digital magazines on their mobile devices without the need of installing any app. The owners of all portable devices such as Android, iPad, iPod, and iPhone can conveniently open and read the digital publications made with AnyFlip magazine maker, as they are fully responsive.



These are just some of the features that make the users around the globe prefer AnyFlip to any other magazine makers. Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip, shares: "More than 217, 000 publishers worldwide choose to work with AnyFlip and recognize the software as the best. This proves that we are in the right way."



For more information on how this software works, please visit AnyFlip site.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is a digital publishing platform for creation of interactive HTML 5 flipping books, magazines, brochures, catalogs, and more.