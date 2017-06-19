AnyFlip – The Ideal Promotional Tool to Convert PDF to Flash Page Flip Book

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2017 --A marketing professional looks for ways to promote his business via his products or services. If he is not reaching the right audience, then he is surely in need of better media. In these days, when every other person spends several hours on smartphones and tablets, it is a just smart move to use it to promote the business. Business heads have been using brochures and catalogs to promote their business. However, who likes to turn the pages of brochures? It is rather interesting if the brochure is online and available on the smartphones itself.



Thanks to the technology from AnyFlip, one can just make the brochures more engaging, alluring and certainly more revenue generating. How? Just by using AnyFlip, one can convert PDF to flash page flip book and make it available online.



What more can one expect from AnyFlip?



AnyFlip's Chief Designer, Anna Lee claims that AnyFlip is just the ideal promotional tool that can bring in great returns for the business with ease.



However, in order to convert PDF to flash page flip book one needs not to go for learning a new technological language or coding. Any person who has an idea of what he wants to promote can simply upload the products, the content, add visually appealing graphics, and get the flash page flip book. The flash page flip book gets an HTML5 platform, meaning that one can view it from any device without any hiccup.



AnyFlip gets all of these features as well:



- Social sharing button and options

- SEO friendly and time-saving publication

- Rich media and transition option

- Cloud storage for unlimited space and easy sharing from anywhere

- Publication analytics on the finger tips

- E-commerce ready



In short, these are the key features that one would benefit from while using AnyFlip, which give it the ease to read and even shop for the products directly from there itself. For more information, please visit AnyFlip official site.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is a new-age firm that has come up with one of the most interesting flipbook software, which can convert PDF to flipbook in no time and bring in more audiences too.