AnyFlip-the Most Compatible Online Flipbook Creation and Publication Tool

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2016 --According to the AnyFlip reviews, AnyFlip is a free online Flipbook creation and publication tool that is designed to take care of all the user's need, developing interactive and effective flipbooks from PDFs and Microsoft files, jointing collaboration in the development process to sharing and analyzing audience interaction with the content.



AnyFlip despites having many effective competitors in the market has managed to maintain an upper hand due to its excellent features and compatibility with user's need and ease. The software is a great addition to any new-age business's website, specifically the ones that incorporate catalogues and strategy documents to their online presence.



AnyFlip is designed to keep in mind the needs of the users. With the simple and easy publishing process, not only can users publish their flipbooks online, but also they can publish them to their own server.



Further features allow users to embed flipbook shelves into their website, analyze audience interaction and behaviors, share content via social media and do powerful SEO for more visibility.



AnyFlip also allows the user to import all subscriber information and analyze how subscribers interact and engage with their content, thus it is also a too designed to help the user learn and make changes for the better in future content.



AnyFlip allows imports of content from Microsoft office files and PDFs, the powerful page editor helps users incorporate impactful media such as videos sound etc. to make their publication more engaging, interesting and interactive. The user can use these features in the most innovative of ways to make their content stand out from the others.



For users that would like to create their flipbooks from scratch, AnyFlip comes with predesigned and easily adaptable themes and templates that can help in creating professional looking publications in no time and hassle.



Branding features also happen to be an attractive feature that allow users to place their company's logo on online books and also incorporate it as a loading logo. Users can also transfer their publication URLS to AnyFlip's domain making them more credible.



AnyFlip's interactivity enables it to be compatible with all mobile devices without the hassle of having to download an app. The cloud centric features allows users to share their publication to anyone around the globe within a matter of seconds without any compromise on the quality of their work and content. With the enhanced security features users have complete control over who can access their publication and when. With features such as Google Analytics Integration, the user can easily make their product profitable.



All the above mentioned features along with the benefit of monetization features make AnyFlip stand out from its competitors and make it the ultimate choice for online publishers.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is a leading digital publishing platform, whose users are up to 217,962 worldwide. From start to now, it devotes to providing a perfect solution for users to create the best flipbook.



To learn more about the software, please visit AnyFlip blog.