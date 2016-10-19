AnyFlip – The Perfect Software for Creating HTML5 Flipbooks

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2016 --AnyFlip, since it broke into the world of digital publishing, has been continuously accepted and grew in popularity particularly amongst digital publishers. It is currently as the perfect flipbook maker, with accolades coming from different users from across the globe.



The easy-to-use features and affordability of the software as made it AnyFlip a leading digital publishing solutions provider in the world. The cross-platform publishing solution has helped millions of digital publishers make HTML5 flipbooks with stunning and amazing media like videos, images, and even hyperlinks.



The application allows for the modification of the flipbook with beautiful backgrounds. Some of the other features that have made AnyFlip flipbook maker endearing to digital publishers include the ability to add banners for digital content marketing with the site, integration of the BookShelf Tool for the effective management of magazines, and the ability to set permission for particular readers.



The features of the application, therefore, do not only allow for easy and affordable digital publishing but also ensure that digital publishers are guaranteed of the safety of their works.



The software is compatible with Windows and Mac devices, and such features as Design Personal Homepage, search engine optimization, powerful analytics and Social Share are available for absolutely no fee.



AnyFlip comes in different packages and even as the free version allows for the use of certain amazing features, the various premium packages start from as little as $15 give even more access to digital publishers and other such users to get more from the software.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is a digital publishing solutions provider that has cemented its place in the industry with the provision of top-notch digital publishing software for easy and affordable digital publishing works. The innovative solutions provided by AnyFlip work across various devices and on different platforms, ensuring the universal usage of the resources, with over 30,000 customers spread across 130 countries of the world.



