AnyFlip, Top Flipbook Software, Has New Features to Delight Customers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2016 --The world of publications is going digital. Nowadays, people look for the digital publications rather than the print publications including books, articles, magazines, and much more. Therefore, the publishers need to present them in an attractive and impressive fashion to give a print like feel to attract more and more customers, clients and readers.



Although there are many software available for publishing the material and content online, their quality is not up to the mark. They look more like the web pages rather than the digital publication. AnyFlip has come forward to counter this problem with their unique and excellent digital flip book maker software. The software has been enhanced by a distinctive flip page effect which gives a physical book like effect to the publication. Following are the new features of AnyFlip.



This innovative features of AnyFlip have been added to further satisfy their happy clientele which also includes the Branding and 120+ Customization, Publication Protection, Table of Contents and much more.



AnyFlip allows designing of personalised home page with an option of embedded book shelf, subscription management system, SEO, social sharing and analysis and measurement. It creates completely interactive publications with lots of customization options. The software is user and mobile device friendly.



Anna Lee, the chief designer of AnyFlip said, "This new enhanced feature will let our customers enjoy a real printed book like effect on their mobile devices with ease."



The flip book maker software by AnyFlip is absolutely free software to use for publishing magazines, articles, brochures, photo albums, books and so on. It gives a golden opportunity to the media business owners to publish their marketing and other material by transforming them into captivating digital html5 format.



The company also provides outstanding customer support. In case the results of the flip book maker conversion are not up to the mark, the clients can send them the PDF file and their customer support services will fix the issue. Due to their high-quality features and standards the company enjoys 30, 000 customers at global scale.



For more details about AnyFlip, please download AnyFlip free of charge.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is one of the leading technology companies, offering digital publishing software solutions. The software allows users to convert a PDF file into a unique digital publication with an elegant page-flipping effect. The desktop publishing software allows publishers to deliver content via the web, tablets, mobile devices, and social media channels. The website provides their products all over the world directly and through a net of resellers. Right now, over 30,000 customers in more than 130 countries are using the software.