AnyFlip Unleashes PDF Flipbook Software with Unlimited Possibilities

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2015 --AnyFlip have introduced the latest version of their hugely popular web based PDF flipbook software. Any business can now take advantage of this service and publish as many digital flipbooks as required. The AnyFlip platform allows online publication on many different devices ensuring all market sectors can be covered. With the option to publish in HTML5 and Flash content is automatically viewable.



Jason Chen, CEO of AnyFlip, says "I believe passionately in our AnyFlip platform. It allows our customers to make beautiful, media rich flipbooks quickly and easily. Not only does it help to drive engagement but your old PDF presentations can be made to look amazing, slick and modern. Just what you need to support your sales pitch or publication."



AnyFlip utilize a powerful cloud hosting platform with unlimited storage for all users. Combined with e-commerce and marketing tools as well as member and subscription management it's a complete closed loop service. Google Analytics integration can be used to track views and behavior and Wordpress, Joomla and Drupal plugins are available to bolt on to any website. AnyFlip is already trusted by a massive 218,000 publishers worldwide including some of the largest, cutting edge companies around like Airbnb, Dell, Balfour Beatty, Evernote and P&G.



- Unlimited cloud hosting for all users

- Over 120 templates available for customization

- Free and unlimited publication

- View on any device



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip (http://anyflip.com) are based in Central, Hong Kong. They provide a professional publishing platform built from the ground up to drive content that entertains, educates, upsells and add value at every stage of the process. AnyFlip are interactive content experts that believe in providing the best PDF flipbook software possible for their clients.