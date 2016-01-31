AnyFlip Updated Its Page Turning Software to V1.3.21 for Better Self Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2016 --AnyFlip, a dominant technology provider of digital publishing software solutions is providing new page turning software version 1.3.21 for people to add more splendors to their e-books, enabling them to build strong brand content for the advertisement of their brand. There are many independent authors around the world. They have written excellent books but have no budget for publishing. Now, they can consider publishing their works online through self-publishing platform such as AnyFlip.



AnyFlip page turning software is a well-known free page turning creator that can change PDFs into real Flash & HTML5 flipbook in minutes. Besides, it can be used online, without installing it on PC. However, if users need to use more features such as the Page Editor, the desktop client will have to be installed on their PCs.



E-books can be more compelling with realistic page turning effects, content-rich with multimedia, and interactive with action embedded. Another advantage offered by this advanced page turning software is that it visually shows the representation of ebook as virtual paper pages that can be turned manually.



AnyFlip page turning software also expands the channels to distribute different kinds of documents, whether it is magazine, flyers, e-book, catalog or brochure by publishing them in HTML format. AnyFlip offers its users a super easy method to turn their documents into great page turning publications.



About AnyFlip

With over 30, 000 clients in more than 130 countries using the software, AnyFlip is renowned as a top and world leading software solutions platform. The software offers its users with tools that are easy to use for all Digital Publishing needs. The software has assisted many users in transforming their ebooks into a marvelous digital publication. Products can be purchased from http://anyflip.com or through resellers scattered across the globe.