AnyFlip's Flipbook Maker Is a Single Solution for Promotion and Sales

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2019 --The age of digital publishing has seen an explosion in the creation of flipbooks for fun and profit. AnyFlip's flipbook maker can be used to create interactive flipbooks of any kind to market, promote and engage in e-commerce. Individuals don't need any special training, knowledge or programming skills to utilize the flipbook maker and make flipbooks with realistic 3D flipping abilities. They can be read online or offline and have a variety of extensions that can be utilized. Flipbooks are automatically viewable on PC, Mac, iPhone and Android systems.



The ability to add photos, audio, videos, special effects, and Flash animations results in a rich reading and viewing experience. Advanced Google analytics allows publishers to track, monitor, control subscriptions, and maintain complete control over who has access to their projects. Flipbooks can be published as HTML, ZIP and EXE formats. Those functionalities make the flipbook maker particularly beneficial for sharing online and distributing at tradeshows, conventions and seminars. Users can create and distribute an unlimited number of flipbooks. The flipbook maker supports multiple languages, so readers can view it in their native tongue.



The AnyFlip cloud platform features unlimited storage and provides users with advanced security. The professional level flipbook maker is used by some of the most recognizable companies in the world and it's equally effective for small businesses, writers and independent publishers. The flipbook maker is an exciting marketing tool that's equally advantageous for the needs of e-commerce. Entrepreneurs can promote and sell their products straight from their flipbooks and the customization options allow for unique branding solutions.



The AnyFlip's flipbook maker is an all-in-one business solution for individuals that want to sell their products and services online, publish a book, and promote any endeavor. It also contains essential social media integration that aids in establishing credibility.



