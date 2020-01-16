AnyFlip's Online Flipbook Maker Simplifies the Flipbook Design Process

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2020 --AnyFlip Company offers people software for the creation of stunning flipbooks in a matter of a few minutes. The users do not have to be designers to be able to generate attractive and customized flipbooks, in which they can promote their business. These online flipbooks are interactive, grabbing the attention of the viewers from the very first page.



The online flipbook maker offers multiple useful features and benefits that make it preferred by over 200 thousands of publishers online. The features include easy conversion of PDF files to lively flipbooks without coding skills, multiple pre-designed themes and templates, the option to choose a static or dynamic background, as well as a powerful cloud platform where the ready flipbooks can be uploaded and reach readers from all over the world.



The benefits of this stunning software include security via full encryption of the personal and financial data and privacy protection, 100% cleanness of any viruses or malware, and available customer support service that usually responds to the client's inquiries within 1 business day.



Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip, said, "All the steps of the flipbook creation are very easy and the whole process takes about 10 minutes. Imagine how much money the businesses can save by using our software instead of the expensive services of professional designers! This is a great digital option for small and medium companies and enterprises with limited budget."



To learn more about the online flipbook maker, please visit https://anyflip.com/.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is an online digital platform that aims to help small businesses to expand and become competitive in their own industry. Thanks to the AnyFlip digital solutions, companies can quickly expand and find multiple prospects using the advantages of digital advertisement.