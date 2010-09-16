Anytime Fitness Announces Its Grand Opening in Vestavia Hills

Vestavia Hills, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2010 -- Anytime Fitness is pleased to announce it is open for business in Vestavia Hills. Grand opening celebrations will take place the week of October 11th and will include a member appreciation day on Tuesday, a pep rally featuring the Vestavia Hills High School Pep Band on Wednesday and a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.



With 24/7 access, Anytime Fitness offers a convenient and affordable alternative for today’s hectic, on-the-go lifestyles. At Anytime Fitness, members can workout any time of the day or night, every day of the year. They use a security-access key to enter the club, even when it is not staffed. Once inside, members have full use of state-of-the-art strength training and cardiovascular equipment. Anytime Fitness members enjoy full reciprocity among all of its clubs allowing members to use any of the thousands of clubs across the United States, including the multiple locations around Birmingham. Members also receive premium access to Anytime Health, an online system that allows members to track their workouts, participate in discussion forums and monitor their nutrition.



Coinciding with the grand opening in Vestavia, Anytime Fitness has launched a national campaign to help combat childhood obesity. September is the first “National Childhood Obesity Month”. The Anytime Fitness campaign will feature an organization called COAK – the Coalition of Angry Kids. The kids are “angry” because adults aren’t doing enough to help children lead healthy lifestyles. In a recent Stanford University study researchers found that, “the factor that puts children at greatest risk of being overweight is having obese parents.”



To celebrate the grand opening and to promote fitness among adults and becoming better role models, Anytime Fitness is offering a 30-30-30 special. You can receive a 30-day free trial, 30-minute free personal training session and 30-day pass to Anytime Health from now through Grand Opening. “This is our way of not only giving people an opportunity to try out our club, but giving parents an opportunity to encourage their kids toward a more healthy lifestyle through their own actions,” says Janet Abernathy, Anytime Fitness club owner. “This is a way for us to show the community that we’re serious about addressing childhood obesity.”



The layout of each club is designed for quick and effective exercise. The equipment options at Anytime Fitness include circuit-training machines, free weights, and cardio equipment including elliptical machines, stationary bicycles, and treadmills. Private showers and dressing areas are also available at the club. “We have invested in all new equipment for this club and have made every effort to insure that it is conducive to offering our members a clean, upscale and inviting environment where they can achieve their fitness goals”. Anytime Fitness also provides personal trainers who are available to assist members in developing or tailoring a training routine. Each new membership includes a free fitness orientation with one of the personal trainers on staff.



Club tours are available every day except Sunday during staffed hours and during the grand opening celebration. Membership information is available at the club, by calling (205) 822-5955, or by visiting http://www.anytimefitness.com.

