AOKING GROUP Ready to Attend Hong Kong Fashion Access Fair in March

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2019 --AOKING GROUP is proud to announce its attendance of Fashion Access in Hong Kong from 13th to 15th March. This leading exhibition will be another significant opportunity for AOKING to discover the fashion world further and achieve its expanding cooperation with partners in many different countries. More importantly, these outstanding manufacturers tend to gather together to bring out some advancing fashion issues and put the global fashion forward.



As individuals all know, AOKING refers to the top manufacturer covering the latest business backpack, trolley bag, school bag, suitcase, luggage, etc. For past decades, AOKING has been invited to and co-hosted varieties of exhibitions in China and abroad. This March, AOKING is going to attend Fashion Access which is known as a global showcase of the latest collections on bags, footwear, leather goods, travel-ware, fashion accessories, leather garments by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) & Original Design Manufacturers (ODM) as well as independent brands. Without a doubt, AOKING should be on the brands list and it is ready to give its appearance to make the world impressive.



Founded in 1985, AOKING is globally recognized as one of the most sophisticated brands registered in 65 countries around the world, attracting widespread private and foreign investments. Update to 2019, there are more than 500 distributors belonging to AOKING GROUP at home and abroad. As for more details, AOKING professionally engages in designing, researching & development and professional production of bags with e-commerce websites, export trade service, and global chain stores.



With excellent top-level entrepreneurial technical talents and a strong R&D team, they insist on selecting durable and excellent product materials rather than some cheap and inferior-quality cotton materials. In addition, it is worth mentioning that AOKING leads a scientific management system under the certificates of ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO18001, SA8000 and BSCI, etc. More importantly, AOKING never ignores its social responsibility and continues to pay attention to the global development of economic communication between different countries in Europe, South America, North America, and Asia.



On account of AOKING's excellent international performance, it earns extensive admiration in business backpack field globally and realizes stable cooperation with millions of customers. During several past years, AOKING has been awarded as the "Guangdong Top Brand", "China Excellent Brand", "Top 10 Most Influential Brands in China", "Guangzhou Famous Trademark", "Leading Enterprise in Bag & Luggage, etc". In other word, thanks to the trust and support of their cooperative partners, AOKING will spare no effort to create an international brand with a strong combination of integrity, honesty and responsibility.



It is the fact that International buyers of procurement companies gather in Hong Kong annually to discuss a change in the future landscape of fashion. Therefore, AOKING hereby invites you to make further communication with us! By the way, you are free to learn more at http://en.aokingbags.com/ in advance. Can't wait to meet you at booth 3E-B24 in Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre!



More info:

Sales Manager: Ellen Jiang

TEL: +86 20 86999973

Email: info@aokingbags.com

AOKING: http://en.aokingbags.com/

Time: 13th-15th March 2019

Address: Booth No. 3E-B24, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, China

Fashion Access: https://www.fashionaccess.aplf.com