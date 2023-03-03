AOPA Awards Leopard Aviation CFI, Cole Hickox, "Best in the West"

Mission Viejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2023 --Leopard Aviation Flight School, with locations in Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ, is proud to announce that its' Certified Flight Instructor (CFI), Cole Hickox, has been awarded the prestigious Best in the West Award by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA).



The AOPA conducted an open survey in October 2022 to determine the winner, and Cole Hickox emerged as the clear winner among his peers. Cole was elated with this recognition and attributed his success to the welcoming and safe learning environment that Leopard Aviation provides. "We are like a family here, and we prioritize the safety and learning style preferences of our students above all else," said Cole.



Cole joined Leopard Aviation Flight School in late 2021 after a successful career in the home automation industry. He discovered his passion for flying during his Discovery Flight in November 2020 and was immediately drawn to the friendly and supportive community at Leopard Aviation. Cole started his pilot licensing journey in January 2021 and has already earned over 1,100 of the 1,500 required flight hours to become a commercial pilot.



"I can't imagine doing anything else with my life. Learning how to fly is the best feeling I have ever had, and I would encourage anyone considering a career change to give it a try," said Cole. Leopard Aviation also offers convenient financing that you don't need to repay until you're hired by a commercial airline, giving you the confidence you need to get through flight school.



Leopard Aviation Flight School is dedicated to providing its students with the best training and support possible, and Cole's award is a testament to their commitment to excellence.