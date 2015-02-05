Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2015 --Global Aortic Endografts Market was estimated at $1.7 billion in 2014, according to a newly published Medtech Ventures report.



Infra-renal abdominal aortic endografts generated $1.4 billion and accounted for 79% of the market and thoracic aortic endografts generated $300 million and accounted for 18% of the market. Fenestrated, branched and flow diverting aortic endografts generated $50 million and accounted for 3% of the market.



Endovascular aortic endografts have evolved rapidly over the past two decades and a new generation of ultra-low profile devices have entered the market.



Abdominal aortic aneurysms can now be treated endovascularly in the majority of cases and endovascular treatment of many thoracic aortic lesions has made important progress in the last decade.



Aortic branch management strategies represent the next frontier in endovascular aortic aneurysm repair with the promise to expand applicability into the thoracoabdominal space and the aortic arch, an estimated $900 million in new market potential.



Fenestrated and branched endografts are being used in many centers and have increased the proportion of aortic aneurysms treated endovascularly. During the rest of the decade these devices will become perfected, simpler to use and stockable in off-the-shelf configurations.



The acceptance of the off-the-shelf aortic flow diversion technology that can bridge and preserve circulation in the celiac, superior mesenteric and the renals, is a game changer and promises to breathe new growth into the overall market.



Medtech Ventures' Aortic Endografts Market report offers senior executive in the medical technology industry a comprehensive overview of the market with a consensus forecast to 2020 supported by three event impacted scenarios.



The report, which has been tracking this highly guarded space since 2008, is the definitive guide to the current industry landscape.



Companies profiled include: Altura Medical, Aptus Endosystems, Bolton Medical, Braile Biomedica, Cardiatis, Cook Medical, Cordis, Endologix, Gore Medical, Jotec, Lifetech Scientific, Lombard Medical, Medtronic, Microport Medical, Nano Endoluminal, TriVascular and Vascuteck.