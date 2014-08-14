AP-Manager Is a Must Have for the Serious Commercial or Semi-Professional RC Pilot

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2014 --GIZMOtec GmbH, a dynamic and young entrepreneurs company announced the debut of their new universal, flexible and future-orientated electronic-board, the “AP-Manager”.



The AP-Manager is an intelligent bridge between two independent running autopilot-systems in a RC-model. No matter if for maritime-, rover- or flight-applications, the AP-Manager is designed for the maximum on safety by adding redundancy on board of an unmanned system.



Single point of failure and redundancy became the keywords for permissions and certifications from authorities and insurances.



The requirements for the operation of unmanned aircrafts have changed fundamentally in the past years in Europe and worldwide. The regulations will get even more strictly in the future. Depending on the application, the weight, the purpose, the situation, the flight area, spectators and some other reasons, SAFETY is becoming increasingly important.



Especially multicopter (in comparison to aircraft or helicopter) are nearly impossible to fly without a stabilization unit (inside the autopilot) on board. So here the AP-Manager is a solution.



Additionally it is a perfect helper for any kind of test-flights. Take-off with your “old” autopilot with the familiar setup and when in a safe altitude one can switch manually to the “new” autopilot, with different setup, with other sensors or software.



You even can switch and test between two totally different types of autopilots.



We would like to spread this idea and make it available to a large community of rc-model operators and enthusiasts.



A must have for the serious commercial or semi-professional RC pilot.



About GIZMOtec

GIZMOtec GmbH was founded two month ago and is the sister company as the marketing and sales channel for the engineering and development mother company Aerodyne Systems GmbH (http://www.aerodynesystems.eu) in St. Valentin, Austria.



GIZMOtec GmbH

Buergerstr. 7; 4300 St. Valentin

http://www.GIZMOtec.eu

www.indiegogo.com/projects/ap-manager

Mobile: +43 664 8322 370

office@GIZMOtec.eu