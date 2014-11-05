Apahouser Earns ARM 9009:2013 Quality Certification with A+ Rating

Marlboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2014 --G-PMC Registrars, LLC, one of the country's leading ISO certification bodies (CBs), announced today it has approved Massachusetts-based Apahouser for ARM 9009:2013 quality certification. Apahouser, a metal manufacturer specializing in precision sheetmetal, fabrication, stamping and machining passed all quality and system requirements mandatory for ARM 9009 accreditation, which is the world's leading system specific standard for the firearms and armoring industries (http://www.ARM9009.com)



According to Jack Oliver, Director of Certification for G-PMC Registrars, Apahouser is the first metal manufacturing company in Massachusetts to achieve ARM 9009 certification, earning the highest possible quality rating. “As an ISO 9001 certified company, Apahouser has already proven itself to be a world class metal manufacturing company, and by achieving ARM 9009 certification, Apahouser is now recognized worldwide as a quality approved vendor for manufacturing parts and components for firearms, body armor, and armoring applications.”



ARM 9009 system accreditation is based on highly specialized standards that have been universally accepted as a mandatory requirement for suppliers, subcontractors and manufacturers of all firearms and armoring type products, materials, hardware, adhesives, fasteners, metals, plastics, glass, composites, ceramics as well as related processes used in conjunction for the manufacture of firearms, armored vehicles, and body armor systems.



G-PMC Registrars (http://www.g-pmc.com) is accredited by the American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC), the leading accreditation body of the United States, and is internationally recognized by the Global Quality Assurance Council. G-PMC is among a distinguished group of currently 9 certification bodies in North America authorized to issue ARM 9009:2013 certificates.



About Apahouser, Inc.

Established in 1935, Apahouser (http://www.apahouser.com) has evolved over the years into a world class metal manufacturing company. The company is a leader is providing precision sheetmetal, fabrication, stamping and machining services in prototypes to high volume. Apahouser provides responsive, low cost, quality metal fabricated products to lighting, bio-tech, medical, telecommunications, computer, aerospace, defense, and electronic allied industries.



Appahouser

40 Hayes Memorial Dr

Marlborough, MA 01752

508-786-0309