Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2011 --Select Commercial Funding LLC announced on Wednesday, October 26th, 2011 that it originated a $1,050,000 loan for the refinance of an Industrial/Warehouse facility located at 1857 Patterson Avenue, Deland FL.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Select Commercial Funding, LLC provided the Florida borrower with a 25 year loan.



Select Commercial Funding, LLC specializes in apartment building loans, commercial mortgages and business real estate loans nationwide.



About Select Commercial Funding, LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.