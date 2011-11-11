Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) --11/11/2011 --Select Commercial Funding LLC announced on Thursday, November 10th, 2011 that it is originating a $750,000 loan for the refinance of an apartment building complex located at 146 West 120th St. New York City NY.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Select Commercial Funding, LLC provided the New York borrower with a 5 year adjustable loan with a 30 year term.



Select Commercial Funding, LLC specializes in apartment building loans, commercial mortgages and business real estate loans nationwide.



About Select Commercial Funding, LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.