Apartment Butler Announces $750,000 Seed Round

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2016 --Apartment Butler Inc., a mobile-first concierge service for apartment residents, today announced it has secured $750,000 in seed funding. More than 90 percent of the oversubscribed round was comprised of strategic investors from the apartment industry.



Apartment Butler launched operations in January 2016 and has secured partnerships with key industry participants including Lincoln Property Company, Mill Creek Residential, Alliance Residential, Hanover Company, the Morgan Group, Waterton, and many others.



Communities on the Apartment Butler platform are able to offer residents a unique concierge experience unlike anything else currently available. Through Apartment Butler's mobile app, residents can book housekeeping, pet services, and door-to-door dry cleaning without ever leaving a key.



"We are revolutionizing the way home services are delivered to residents by using the scale of the community and strategic partnerships to offer affordable services and easy booking," said Ben Johnson, CEO and Founder of Apartment Butler.



Apartment Butler recently announced it had expanded its partnership with Lincoln Property Company to the majority of its Houston portfolio. The funds from the Seed Round will be used to expand operations in Houston and launch in the Dallas market.



About Apartment Butler

Apartment Butler is a mobile-first concierge service for apartments offering residents an innovative platform to book housekeeping, pet services, and door-to-door dry cleaning at the touch of a button. Apartment Butler partners with top-tier communities to offer high-value services to apartment residents by operating as a closed platform in order to maintain strict control over quality. Apartment Butler is disrupting the way that home services are delivered to residents by using the scale of the community to improve operations and lower costs.



