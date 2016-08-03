Apartment Butler Expands Partnership with Lincoln Property Company

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2016 --Apartment Butler Inc., a mobile-first concierge service for apartment residents, today announced it has expanded its partnership with Lincoln Property Company. Apartment Butler partners with top-tier communities to offer residents an innovative platform to book housekeeping, pet services, and door-to-door dry cleaning without leaving a key.



Shortly after Apartment Butler launched in January 2016, Lincoln partnered with Apartment Butler to offer the mobile concierge service at two apartment communities. After strong resident adoption, Lincoln expanded the offering to the majority of its Houston portfolio.



"Lincoln initially offered Apartment Butler at two properties in Houston to learn how residents would use this innovative amenity. The demand from our residents has exceeded our expectations and we have since expanded to eight of our properties. I look forward to continuing a successful partnership with Apartment Butler," said Randi Cameron, Regional Marketing Director for Lincoln Property Company.



After just seven months of operating, Apartment Butler is available in more than 25 apartment communities across Houston and is growing rapidly with each new partnership.



About Apartment Butler

Apartment Butler is a mobile-first concierge service for apartments offering residents an innovative platform to book housekeeping, pet services, and door-to-door dry cleaning without leaving a key. Apartment Butler partners with top-tier communities to offer high-value services to apartment residents by operating as a closed platform in order to maintain strict control over quality. Apartment Butler is disrupting the way that home services are delivered to residents by using the scale of the community to improve operations and lower costs.



