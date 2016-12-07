Apartment Butler Inc. Appoints Deep Bodapati as Chief Operating Officer

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2016 --Apartment Butler Inc. (http://www.apartmentbutler.com/) today announced that Deep Bodapati will join the company as the Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Deep will help Apartment Butler build sustainable operating models to meet the company's rapidly-growing customer demand.



Deep comes to Apartment Butler with a strong background in growth strategy and business transformations. As a Principal at the Boston Consulting Group, Deep has worked alongside several senior executives at Fortune 50 companies to develop multi-year strategic roadmaps and led teams to implement enterprise-wide initiatives. At his high-growth clients, Deep has built scalable business processes to support aggressive growth targets, and often worked directly with client COOs. Deep also brings project management experience for business transformations – his experience includes reorganizations for 50K+ employee organizations, and post-merger management for multi-billion-dollar deals.



"Apartment Butler is at a critical inflection point, and we were looking for someone with exactly the background – of strategic thinking and process implementation – that Deep brings to the table," said Ben Johnson, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Apartment Butler. "We are very excited to have Deep join the team to build scalable operating processes, and help us get ready for the next phase in our company's trajectory."



Prior to Boston Consulting Group, Deep was a hardware and systems engineer at Analog Devices Inc., a semiconductor supplier, with an expertise in embedded systems and mobile phones. Deep holds an MBA in accounting, finance and entrepreneurship from The University of Chicago – Booth School of Business.



"I am excited and honored to take on this role, and look forward to joining the exceptional team at Apartment Butler," said Deep Bodapati. "Achieving the balance between building scalable business processes that can sustain over the long-term at Apartment Butler, while staying agile enough in the short-term to adapt as we learn about our customers will be key. These are exciting times at the company, and I am thrilled to be part of the ride."



Apartment Butler is a mobile-first concierge service for apartments offering residents an innovative platform to book housekeeping, dry cleaning/laundry and pet sitting at the touch of a button. Apartment Butler partners with top-tier communities to offer high-value services to apartment residents by operating as a closed platform in order to maintain strict control over quality. Apartment Butler is disrupting the way that home services are delivered to residents by using the scale of the community to improve operations and lower costs.



For more information on Apartment Butler, visit https://www.apartmentbutler.com.



