Apartment Butler Launches Operations in Dallas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2017 --Apartment Butler Inc., a virtual concierge service for apartment residents, announced that it is now working with select communities in Dallas, Texas.



Apartment Butler began operating in Houston in March 2016 and now services more than 35,000 units in its first market. "When it came time to launch our second market, our existing partners were our biggest advocates. This essentially paved the way for us in Dallas," said Ben Johnson, CEO and Founder of Apartment Butler.



Communities on the Apartment Butler platform are able to offer residents a unique concierge experience unlike anything else currently available. Through Apartment Butler's mobile app, residents can book housekeeping, pet services, and door-to-door dry cleaning without ever leaving a key.