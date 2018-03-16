Apartment Marketing Consultant Releases List of Potential Resident Experiences

Collingswood, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2018 --BreadBox, an apartment marketing and consulting firm, has recently published a list of potential resident experiences that are often overlooked, but have huge impact. Justin Cleary, CEO of BreadBox says, "The Potential Resident Experience is the total experience a renter has from first seeing your community online to signing their lease. In essence, the sum of all their interactions with your community. They can range from the obvious things such as the ease of use of your website, the cleanliness of your community and how friendly your staff is; to the subtle things like your signage and ease of your application process."



Below is a list of the Top 10 things that can have a positive impact on a potential resident's experience (in no particular order):



1. Easy to Use Website

2. Prompt and Timely Communications

3. Professional Marketing

4. Accurate Pricing Information

5. Friendly Staff Interaction

6. Community Cleanliness

7. Proper Signage

8. Professionally Staged Unit(s)

9. Easy Application / Lease Process

10. Cleanliness of Vacant Units

11. Samples of Negative Potential Resident Experiences



According to BreadBox, there are many things that can give a potential resident a bad experience, but here are just a couple of areas that are often overlooked that can have a big impact on your potential resident's experience.



Unusable Mobile Website



One of the more frustrating things we see are the mobile websites of some communities. Many are outdated, are very hard to navigate and bury the most important parts of their sites behind lousy navigation. Not having an easy-to-use mobile site can be highly frustrating to a potential tenant and therefore, ultimately have a real impact on your lead generation efforts.



Cheap Looking Staged Units



A critical part of the sales process is showing potential tenants what their apartment could look like. Nothing can have more impact than a unit that is supposed to be "staged" but looks like someone just moved out and left all their bad IKEA furniture behind.



Lousy Front Desk Attendant



We have all come across a situation where a front desk attendant has been dismissive or rude. While most of the time we shrug this off, this can have a substantial effect on how a resident views the community and staff.



Frustrating Leasing Office Signage



We can't tell you how many times we have visited communities that have either no signs or confusing ones on where the leasing office is and how to get there. Nothing is more frustrating than spending 5-10 minutes driving around looking for the leasing office. Merely putting a sign that says leasing office and an arrow does not cut it for specific communities.



BreadBox highly advises that every property manager or owner take the time to "walk a mile" in their prospective resident's shoes to see how the experience is. "It's paramount to make sure your prospective residents are having a great experience when interacting with your community."



