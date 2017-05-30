Apex Customs Expands Into the Automotive Upholstery Market

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2017 --Apex Customs, a full-service automotive shop dedicated to providing automotive enthusiasts with all of their customization needs under one roof, this week announced the addition of upholstery services to their service offering lineup. With services from upholstered seats and seat covers to headliners and carpets, Apex Customs has the capabilities to complete any interior project a customer requests.



Automotive enthusiasts looking to build their dream car are often forced to work with several different vendors to perform all of the jobs required to finish their project. They have to coordinate the drop-off and pick-up of their vehicle, research different shops reputation, and pay additional costs to have parts removed and reinstalled. In an effort simplify the process and help reduce costs for customers, Apex sought to bring all automotive customization services to one location so enthusiasts could drop their car off and have the entire project completed at one stop, for one price.



"This is an exciting announcement for us, upholstery services require professional talent that is hard to come by," said Elliot Hutchens, Co-Founder of Apex Customs. "We were lucky enough to be approached by an installer who had the reputation, experience, and capabilities to allow us to expand into a service our customers have been asking for."



Apex will now offer upholstered seats and seat covers, headrest covers, door panel wraps, custom headliners, dashboard wraps, carpet replacements, center console wraps, trim and steering wheel wraps as well as shift boots and custom panels alongside their wide range of existing services. They also have the capability to do boat, RV, and Bus interiors.



"While a lot of shops focus on performance or exterior products, upholstery services are often overlooked because of the skill required for a custom interior. But the truth is, we spend the majority of our time inside our vehicles so custom upholstery can be one of the most rewarding projects a customer can invest in", said Hutchens.



Apex Customs can design a custom interior out of just about any material, from leather and suede to traditional cloth and even exotic fabrics.



More information is available at https://www.apexcustoms.com/upholstery.



About Apex Customs

The team at Apex Customs delivers Phoenix's most eye-catching automotive customizations through an array of forward-thinking products and services backed by master craftsmanship.