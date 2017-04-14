Apex Customs Unveils Innovative Website and Expanded Service Offerings

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2017 --Apex Customs, an exclusive automotive customizing shop based in Phoenix Arizona who specializes in a wide range of state of the art aftermarket products and services, this week proudly unveiled a new innovate website designed to match the quality of service and workmanship offered by their expert automotive team.



Passionate about ensuring every step of the car customization process is reflective of the high standards car enthusiasts expect when handing over their keys, Apex Customs invested in a comprehensive website built to provide relevant and useful information on their products and services for potential clients while maintaining an eye-catching design and mobile compatibility.



"We wanted to modernize our website to match both our brand and the quality of work our guys are doing here," said Elliot Hutchens, Co-Founder at Apex Customs. "That means an optimized website which is easy to browse from any device while showcasing beautiful cars and a wealth of information, including cautionary considerations of automotive customization."



In addition to the rollout of their new website interface, Apex Customs announced the addition of several new services: Car Audio, GPS Tracking Systems, Auto Body and Carbon Fiber Parts Installation, Engine Performance Services, and Wheel and Tire Services. These new offerings add to their already expansive offerings consisting of Clear Bra Paint Protection, Automotive Lighting, Liquid Wrap, Powder Coating, Suspension, Vehicle Graphics, Vinyl Wrap, and Window Tinting.



To compliment the new service options, Apex Customs added several new tools: Vinyl Wrap Simulator, Car Audio Calculators, 3M and Avery Vinyl Wrap Color Selection, Customer Quiz Challenges, Vinyl Wrap Idea Board, and 3M Vinyl Wrap Videos.



"We're never satisfied with mediocrity, which is why we already have more plans lined up for our shop and our website," said Hutchens. "We plan to add an online store to our platform in coming months, enabling us to sell all of our products directly to consumers who don't live in the greater Phoenix region. Additionally, we are currently developing an online forum for our customers to be able to open a dialog directly with our technicians and automotive experts. As automotive enthusiasts, we understand that customizing cars is a lifestyle that extends well beyond they day we install aftermarket products."



With the rollout of several new service offerings, Apex Customs has been on a hiring spree. "We're currently looking to fill several positions at our shop from the front office to the shop floor, so if you know of anybody looking for a job send them our way!" Hutchens added. Candidates in the greater Phoenix area can find open positions and apply on the website.



Apex Customs is equipped to service motorcycle, four-door sedan, bicycle, Jeep, truck, SUV, or commercial vans or trucks.



Located at 1945 East Jefferson Street, Phoenix, Arizona, the entire team at Apex Customs extends an open invitation to any gearhead to come check out the shop.



For more information, or to view the new website, visit: www.apexcustoms.com.