Apex Officer Releases VR Active Shooter Training to the Public

As fatalities in mass public shootings have surged in recent years, active shooter situations are impacting communities all over the country. Typically, the immediate deployment of law enforcement is required to stop the shooting and mitigate harm to victims. Active shooter situations are often over within 10 to 15 minutes before law enforcement arrives on the scene, individuals must be prepared both mentally and physically to deal with an active shooter situation.



Apex Officer is providing citizens and first responders with the opportunity to experience the newest technological revelation in training: virtual reality (VR). Communities across the country are taking advantage of VR technology such as Apex Officer Active Shooter training program to prepare community members for thousands of different active shooter situations in a safe, controlled, and scalable learning environment.



"As the variety and type of active shooter threats continue to grow, many communities are looking towards innovative technology to prepare community members in a safe and cost-effective manner," said Chase Dittmer, CEO and Co-Founder of Apex Officer. "Apex Officer's VR active shooter training program is a game-changer for training technology and is transforming the face of active shooter training," said Mr. Dittmer.



"Outdated training methods and technology are preventing communities from training effectively and efficiently. Apex Officer's training platform was designed in the field with police officers and first responders to save time, money and, most importantly, save the lives of law enforcement officers and the civilians they have sworn to protect."



In the midst of the chaos, anyone can play an integral role in mitigating the impacts of an active shooter incident. Apex Officer aims to enhance preparedness through a "whole community" training approach by providing products, tools, and resources to help students, faculty, employees, first responders and more prepare for and respond to an active shooter threat.



The Apex Officer VR training simulator is capable of simulating an infinite number of different active shooter training scenarios and can prepare businesses and their employees on how to react to various active shooter and active threat situations.



"The threat of indiscriminate gun violence hasn't diminished. That's why active shooter training efforts continue to escalate across the country," said Chase Dittmer, chairman and CEO of Apex Officer. "The goal of this program is to reduce the number of victims by equipping community members with the latest life-saving, virtual reality, active shooter training."



