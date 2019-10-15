Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2019 --Apex Officer, an international provider of VR training simulators and technology provider for the police and law enforcement markets, announced today that it will showcase three innovative new technologies related to virtual reality and training simulations from Saturday, October 26th through Tuesday, October 29th at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 126th Annual Conference and Exposition in Chicago.



The Las Vegas-based company will host free virtual reality training simulations at their expo hall booth (Booth #4956) where guests can experience Apex Officer's de-escalation and use of force training scenarios in virtual reality. Apex Officer provides access to hundreds of thousands of training simulations designed to optimize and improve decision making under extreme stress situations. Using the Apex Officer training simulator, police officers can quickly rack up thousands of repetitions in a safe, controlled, and realistic training environment.



Chase Dittmer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Apex Officer, added, "We have significantly expanded the scope of our participation at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 126th Annual Conference and Exposition, and we are excited to demonstrate our newest virtual reality training simulator, brand-new firearm kits and our strategic partnership with HP's VR and Workstation Team. This trade show will provide police officers and training enthusiasts the opportunity to experience the Apex Officer virtual reality training simulator in person. As a result, attendees will be able to gain a deep understanding of the increasing vital training that Apex Officer's products provide to law enforcement customers around the world."



Apex Officer Takeaway



By visiting Apex Officer's booth, guests at IACP 2019 will have the opportunity to experience the newest technological revelation in training: virtual reality. Police officers and law enforcement agencies are taking advantage of virtual reality technology such as Apex Officer so that police officers can accumulate thousands of training simulations in both a safe and controlled environment.



Apex Officer will be providing private product demonstrations to police and law enforcement professionals throughout the conference. Please contact sales@apexofficer.com to make an appointment or schedule an appointment on the Apex Officer website: https://www.apexofficer.com/events/iacp



New to virtual reality? Learn more about Apex Officer's virtual reality training advantages: https://www.apexofficer.com/virtual-reality



About Apex Officer

Apex Officer is an international provider of virtual reality training simulators for law enforcement, Defense, first responders, and educational markets. Apex Officer's proprietary technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense virtual reality training for de-escalation, judgmental use of force, marksmanship, crisis intervention and related training that mimics real-world situations. Apex Officer's mission is to use 21st-century technology to solve longstanding problems in policing and public safety.



Learn more about Apex Officer's virtual reality training simulator for police officers and law enforcement agencies: https://www.apexofficer.com/