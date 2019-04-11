Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2019 --Apex Officer, an international provider of virtual reality training simulators for the law enforcement, military, first responder, commercial and educational markets, today announced that the United States Air Force 628th Security Forces Squadron has installed two Apex Officer virtual reality military training simulators.



This represents the first significant sale for virtual reality force option training simulators by the Air Force Security Force Squadron and sets the stage for a revolution in active shooter and use of force training, using the total immersion of virtual reality technology for firearms and de-escalation training.



The 628th Security Forces Squadron, stationed at Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina, provides force protection, law enforcement, physical security and admin support for 28,000 military civilians, retirees, dependents on a 6,688-acre installation. They also provide security for strategic aircraft valued at $12.8B, conduct firearms training; trains/equips defense forces/military working dog teams, and much more. With the national focus on use of force, active shooter, and de-escalation training, the U.S. Air Force saw an opportunity to better prepare its members with training equipment designed to improve decision making in high-pressure situations. After significant research on the various options, the Air Force chose to include the Apex Officer judgmental use of force VR training simulator as a major component of its training program.



"Apex Officer is a game-changer for training technology and is transforming the way our armed forces approach training," said Chase Dittmer, chairman, and CEO of Apex Officer. "Outdated technology is preventing our military and armed forces professionals from training effectively. Our training platform was designed in the field with training experts to save time, money and, most importantly, protecting the lives of the service members and the civilians they have sworn to protect."



The Apex Officer team has spent years working with their early military customers and partners to ensure their training content is superior in quality, realism, immersion, and relevance. Apex Officer also employs a number of subject matter experts that helped guide the development of their military and combat training system and scenarios.



"As a company, we are proud of the seeds we are planting across our country," said Chase Dittmer. "We are honored to work with the United States Air Force and the brave women and men of the 628th Security Forces Squadron. Apex Officer will play an active role in the training of our Armed Forces. We are grateful for this opportunity."



Apex Officer's VR training simulator features a wide range of VR Training Weapons (VTW) designed specifically for virtual reality military training by Apex Officer's armory, Apex Arsenal. These virtual training weapons are similar in size, shape, and appearance to their real-life counterparts, but do not cause harm to their owners. Apex Officer is proud to be among the first companies to implement the U.S. Army's new modular handgun system (MHS) and support both the Sig Sauer M17 and M18. Apex Officer's VR Training Weapons are used during virtual reality combat training and simulations which are designed to instruct new soldiers (or other personnel) in the skills and techniques needed for front line action.



Equipped with replica training weapons that look, weigh, feel identical to their real-life counterparts, the Apex Officer training system is capable of simulating an infinite number of different training scenarios that can convey body language and other non-verbal threat cues that are a crucial part of progressive judgmental use of force training. Apex Officer's virtual reality training simulator utilizes the best virtual reality technology available and offers an immersive 360-degree view and includes peripheral vision and training tools that closely match those used in the field to enhance the transferability of the training to real-life scenarios.



"As the variety and type of threats to our armed forces and citizens alike continue to grow, many government agencies are looking towards innovative technology to better train their personnel in a safe and cost-effective manner," said Chase Dittmer, chairman, and CEO of Apex Officer. "Unlike other firearms training simulators, we're proud that Apex Officer provides a truly immersive, fully integrated, and real virtual reality experience."



Each training scenario in the Apex Officer content library is based on real-life incidents and is professionally produced with content that is carefully vetted by subject matter experts to rigorously test a trainee's critical thinking skills, weapons skills under pressure, and psychological responses to the stresses of life-like situations.



"Our main focus is on safety. We want everyone to home to their families safely, said Chase Dittmer. "If you take out your firearm and you pull that trigger, you can't take that bullet back. There isn't a restart button in real life. However, if you pull out your firearm and you're able to talk them down and de-escalate the situation, you can always put your firearm away. We want the suspects, the victims, and our Airmen to make it home safely. Apex Officer training provides that preparation."



Apex Officer is an international provider of virtual reality training simulators for the law enforcement, Defense, first responders and educational markets. The company's proprietary virtual reality technologies, software and scenarios provide intense virtual reality training for de-escalation, judgmental use of force, marksmanship, crisis intervention and related training that mimics real-world situations. Apex Officer's mission is to give first responders the tools and technology they need to return home safely. Learn more about Apex Officer at https://www.APEXofficer.com.