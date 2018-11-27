Apex Removals and Storage Group

Apex Removals & Storage Group Opens Franchise in London

London franchise will provide home and office moving services from London to anywhere in Europe.

 

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2018 --The new franchise will cover every postcode in London.

Opening hours for the London franchise are 08 am to 6 pm.

You can reach them at 020 3514 0842 or visit https://www.apex-removals.co.uk/branch/london/

About Apex Removals & Storage Group
Apex Removals & Storage Group, (https://www.apex-removals.co.uk/), is a leading removal company providing home and office removal services all over the UK and Europe.

Source: Apex Removals and Storage Group
Posted Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 3:15 AM CST - Permalink

 