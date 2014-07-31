APEX Roofing Consultants, LLC Becomes USAAB Member Organization

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --The U.S. Association of Accredited Business today announced that APEX Roofing Consultants, LLC, a prominent roofing specialist company in the Denver area, has become an accredited USAAB Member.



As of July 30, 2014, the USAAB has verified that APEX Roofing Consultants, LLC, actively assures compliance with a concise Code of Ethics, which includes: quality assurance of services provided, minimal consumer and employee complaints, and truthful marketing practices.



APEX Roofing Consultants is your licensed, insured and bonded Denver roofing solution. From commercial and residential roofing repair and replacement to insulation and professional gutter installation, Apex offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee down to the last nail. Apex Roofing will perform a free inspection of your roof with a no obligation estimate.



“We go to great lengths to verify all member businesses closely abide by the Membership Code,” stated Anthony Cohen, an account representative at the USAAB, “since we acknowledge the importance of ensuring consumer trust.” In 2014, the USAAB plans to continue to offer membership only to selected companies. Every business undergoes a rigorous verification process before being offered membership.



Recently, it's become more common for consumers to research a business' reputation on the internet as well as accreditations issued by third parties prior to considering using their services. Founded in 2010, APEX Roofing Consultants, LLC has maintained an overwhelmingly positive reputation among business review websites, public records, the USAAB, and consumer rights organizations.



Furthermore, APEX Roofing Consultants, LLC was recently rated highly with several organizations that monitor the advancement of consumer protection and marketplace trust. APEX Roofing Consultants, LLC's strong reputation continues to solidify throughout Colorado.



For more information on the services of APEX Roofing Consultants, LLC, please visit http://www.apexdenverroofing.com