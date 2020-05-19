Aplos Software - EQUIPPING NONPROFITS & CHURCHES IMPACTED by COVID-19

Fresno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2020 --PR Newswire - Aplos Software, LLC, is practically giving away their powerful software platform to the first 100 nonprofits and churches that respond to their offer to help them operate while they shelter in place and plan their reopenings in the weeks and months ahead.



For only $1 per month for their first 3 months, organizations can subscribe to get the entire Aplos Software Suite that seamlessly integrates with the fund accounting for their operations. With new subscriptions, organizations can also add the popular Text to Give mobile giving tool and/or Bulk Texting feature for mobile communications, and Aplos will waive the fees for the first 3 months.



Aplos' offer begins May 18, 2020 and represents discounts totaling $294 to the first 100 organizations that subscribe.



$1/month - Platform Software Subscription (reg. $59/mo)

$0/month - Text To Give Mobile Giving (reg. $20/mo)

$0/month - Bulk Texting Communication Tool (reg. $20/mo)



By responding, organizations can get their platform subscription for only $1 a month for the first 3 months. With a platform subscription, they can also enable Text to Give and Bulk Texting, and Aplos will waive the fees for those features for the first 3 months of their subscription.*



* Offer valid for new customers only. $1 Platform Pricing up to 500 contacts. Text to Give transaction fees still apply. Bulk Text includes up to 500 outgoing messages.



"Many of our team members come from, or have intimate understanding of, the nonprofit and church spaces, and know what they are going through right now. Although we are somewhat limited in how many organizations we can make this offer to, we wanted to do everything we can to get the power of our software in the hands of the leadership at these great organizations. The bottom line is their world will look much different post-COVID, and we want to equip them with new digital tools to meet the challenges they are facing. We believe there is no better time than now to extend this offer to help them as they shelter in place and plan their reopenings." Tim Goetz, CEO of Aplos,

is a former executive pastor, and advocate of giving organizations the tools they need to engage their supporters, while making operations easy for staff members.





VISIT THEIR WEBSITE, OR SHARE THIS OFFER WITH A NONPROFIT OR CHURCH LEADER

Equip.Aplos.com

Based in Fresno, California, Aplos has helped more than 40,000 organizations in more than 200 countries around the world for almost a decade. Visit the website address above for more information.Media Contact: Randy Noxon, Director of Content Marketing | randy@aplos.comwww.aplos.com