Apogee and Sennheiser AMBEO SMART HEADSET - Now Available in Black

Wedemark, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2017 --Apogee and Sennheiser are pleased to announce the co-developed Sennheiser AMBEO SMART HEADSET is now available at Apple.com and Apple Stores in the US, just in time for the holidays. Perfect for capturing and sharing holiday memories, the AMBEO SMART HEADSET connects to the Lightning connector on your iPhone or iPad and lets you create videos with an immersive, life-like 3D sound that places the viewer at the heart of the moment. The AMBEO SMART HEADSET also features a high fidelity listening experience plus the ability to blend in surrounding sound or tune it out. This new all-black version of AMBEO SMART HEADSET is exclusively available on Apple.com and in Apple Stores.



Capture the world as you hear it with immersive 3D sound



Use AMBEO SMART HEADSET when recording videos using the iOS Camera App to add 3D immersive sound. Whether you're traveling the world, at a concert or at home for the holidays, sound recorded with the AMBEO SMART HEADSET will place the listener inside the soundscape of the location. Listening back to the recordings created with AMBEO SMART HEADSET through any stereo headphones will immerse you in stunning 3D sound, replicating the spatial direction and the feeling of the original experience.



Blend the sounds around you with your music -- or tune them out



Using the AMBEO SMART HEADSET's built-in mics, the Transparent Hearing feature lets you hear outside sounds to create the perfect balance between your surroundings and your music. This is ideal for bikers, walkers, joggers and anyone else who wants to be aware of what is going on around them without removing their headphones.



When it's time to tune out your environment, the AMBEO SMART HEADSET's Active Noise Cancellation blocks distracting sounds around you so you can enjoy your music and videos.



Listen to music or videos with high fidelity sound



Inspired by Sennheiser and Apogee's combined 100-year history of audio excellence, AMBEO SMART HEADSET delivers exceptional sound quality for listening to music or videos.



Make and receive phone calls



The AMBEO SMART HEADSET includes an additional built-in microphone so that you can answer calls. Additionally, using voice control, you can activate Siri on your iOS device at any time.



Highlights



- Built-in professional microphones for 3D audio recording to capture sounds like you hear them



- Effortless recording with any App that captures stereo audio, including iOS Camera App



- Transparent Hearing lets you hear the sounds around you and blend them with audio from your iPhone



- Active Noise Cancellation blocks distractions in your surroundings



- Additional telephone mic lets you take calls and operate voice control on iPhone



- High-quality headphones with signature Sennheiser sound



- Headphones with Lightning connection for iPhone and iPad (MFi certified by Apple)



- Apogee's proprietary Soft Limit and mic preamp plus precisely tuned A/D and D/A conversion



- Available in black or white (black version is exclusively available at Apple)



Pricing/Availability

- $299

- Now Available in the US at Apple.com and Apple Stores



About Apogee

Founded in 1985, Apogee Electronics designs and manufactures award-winning audio recording solutions that are easy to use and sound amazing. The first Apogee products such as their UV22 technology were important factors in the acceptance and acceleration of early digital recording and Apogee was the first company to bring professional digital audio recording quality to Pro Tools HD, Mac Laptops and Apple's iOS devices. Today, Apogee products like Symphony I/O, Ensemble, Quartet, Duet, ONE, JAM and MiC have been instrumental in creating countless GRAMMY® and OSCAR® winning recordings by the world's most successful music artists.



For more information, please visit http://www.apogeedigital.com.



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser remains family-owned and is today one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 658.4 million.



http://www.sennheiser.com