Apogee Compliance Group Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Mesa, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2016 --Apogee Compliance Group Inc., a local cyber security firm that works with a number of area businesses, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing company that works with small businesses across North America.



In teaming up with BizIQ, Apogee Compliance Group Inc. hopes to grow its customer base through an improved online presence and improve its approach to marketing its IT security services. BizIQ's approach centers on search engine optimization, which boosts the rankings of clients like the IT consultants in Mesa, AZ in local Google search results. BizIQ is also creating a new website for Apogee Compliance Group Inc., which will include twice-monthly blog posts and facilitate better and easier interaction between the cyber security firm and its customers.



The new company website for Apogee Compliance Group Inc. will be focused on providing the most relevant, timely and informative content related to the company's IT services. All content on the new site will be written by professional copywriters, and content will be updated on a regular basis. Other features include an online contact form and a Google Maps link, which will help customers find the company's physical location more easily.



"As a relatively new business, and particularly as one in the information technology field, we understand the importance of having a strong web presence when it comes to reaching current and prospective clients," said John Prestridge, owner of Apogee Compliance Group Inc. "We wanted to work with BizIQ because we believe their small business services will provide just the boost we need to better connect to clients within the Mesa market."



About Apogee Compliance Group Inc.

Apogee Compliance Group Inc. serves business clients in Mesa and the entire East Valley with first-rate cyber security, network management and related IT services. The company prioritizes customer satisfaction and strives to provide the highest level of protection for its clients' data.



For more information about Apogee Compliance Group Inc. and the company's IT and cyber security services, please visit http://apogeemsp.com.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.