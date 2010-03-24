Apogee Foundation Honored with SBCA Best of Business Award

San Francisco, CA and New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2010 -- The Apogee Foundation has been selected by the Small Business Commerce Association (SBCA) for the 2009 Best of Business Award in the Civic and Social Associations Category. This follows Apogee's selection as the "Top Non-Profit Organization" in the FastPitch! Business Awards for the same year.



The Apogee Foundation is a global philanthropy dedicated to discover, develop, and celebrate human creative potential. The Small Business Commerce Association is a San Francisco based organization that identifies and honors institutions that demonstrate what makes small businesses great and what empowers them to become vital parts of their communities.



The SBCA's Best of Business Awards Committee selects its award laureates annually from among thousands of nominees based on statistical research, information taken from monthly surveys administered by the SBCA, review of consumer feedback, consumer rankings, and other consumer reports. The SBCA created the Best of Business Award received by Apogee this year to honor organizations that provide extraordinary civic and social benefits to their communities while employing best-in-class business practices.



The Small Business Commerce Association issued the following statement: "The Small Business Commerce Association is pleased to announce that The Apogee Foundation has been selected for the 2009 Best of Business Award in the Civic and Social Associations Category. It is a privilege for the SBCA to recognize and promote the civic and social achievements and best-in-business practices that qualify Apogee for this distinction."



Apogee President Kenneth Schneider said: "We are grateful to the SBCA for honoring Apogee’s global family of dedicated professionals whose ceaseless hard work and tireless commitment to fulfilling our mission have merited this laurel. In all that we do, our Foundation will seek to uphold and advance the same high standards of human excellence that it is our mission to discover, develop, and celebrate in our beneficiaries around the world."



The term "apogee" means "the highest point, the culmination." The Apogee Foundation believes in the power of the creative arts to embody and inspire the pursuit of human excellence. By virtue of its innovative approach to implementing this vision, the Foundation has become an internationally recognized platform for the promotion of humanity’s greatest vision of itself.



The Small Business Commerce Association is a San Francisco based organization that provides tactical and operational guidance for small businesses across the country. The SBCA uses statistical research, monthly surveys, consumer feedback, rankings, and reports to identify companies that exemplify what makes small businesses a vital part of the American economy.



