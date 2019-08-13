Apollo AR Clock and Saturn v AR Metal Model for the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing

Highlands Ranch, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2019 --Gravitation Innovation launches a Kickstarter campaign to marks the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with an Apollo AR Clock and Saturn V AR Metal Model that will give space enthusiasts a greater insight into space exploration.



On August 13, 2019 - Gravitation Innovation, a brand company focusing on spaceflight launched a crowdfunding campaign for space geeks to own a piece of history celebrating the 50th Anniversary with a round wall clock and miniature model.



The Saturn V AR Metal Model reproduces the legendary rocket which carried the Apollo spacecraft into orbit and sends men to the moon. This unique package includes a scale model of the rocket, made of durable, high-quality metal. The model comes with a display stand, complete with spotlights. For even more function and convenience, this stand also incorporates wireless charging capabilities for users whose smartphones offer this feature.



The Apollo AR Clock is a standard, round wall clock. Instead of numbers for each hour, it utilizes Patches from the various Apollo missions. The minute hand depicts the Saturn V rocket, and the hour hand takes the shape of the LC-39 launch tower that sent the rocket into space. The clock also comes with a variety of commemorative items, including a pin accessory, plaque, and poster.



Both the model rocket and the clock are equipped with augmented reality (AR) capabilities. With the associated mobile app, which is available in the Apple and Google app stores, users can access numerous additional features for both items. By aiming their phone's camera at the clock, users can view virtual scene showing what it would have looked like to view the earth and the moon from the Apollo spacecraft. They can also enjoy an interactive, 3-D map of the moon's surface and find out the landing site for each Apollo mission. For the model rocket, AR reveals the detailed structure of the interior of the craft. Users can also simulate the launch process from the perspective of the rocket, complete the moon landing tour by hand.



Gravitation Innovation is looking to raise $10,000 on Kickstarter until September 16th, 2019. Perks include:



Apollo AR Clock (Super Early Bird $39 - Original price $59)



Saturn V AR Metal Model (Super Early Bird $79 - Original price $119)



Package of Clock and Saturn V (Super Early Bird $109 - Original price $178)



After the super early bird offers have been exhausted, prices will rise, so it is in backers' best interests to contribute to the campaign early. What's more, after meeting the crowdfunding goal, there will be a stretch goal to all backers -Ship Your Name to Space. All the backer's name and message will be sent to a satellite in LEO orbit. Backers can expect to receive their items in October 2019.



About Gravitation Innovation Inc.

Gravitation Innovation Inc. is a creative company focusing on spaceflight, robotics, and consumer electronics, with the ultimate goal of offering fantastic spaceflight-related products, to get more people to keep curious about spaceflight area.