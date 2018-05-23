Apollo Physical Medicine Partners with BizIQ

Fort Mill, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2018 --Apollo Physical Medicine, a clinic specializing in orthopedics, sports medicine and pain management in Fort Mill, SC, announced today that it has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing agency that specializes in services for North American small businesses.



In working with BizIQ, Apollo Physical Medicine will enhance its overall web presence and continue to build on its existing client base in Fort Mill, SC. BizIQ's primary strategy is leveraging the power of search engine optimization, which helps customers to better find clinics like Apollo Physical Medicine when performing searches on Google for local businesses. Additionally, BizIQ has developed a brand new website for the clinic and has developed a new marketing campaign, which includes two blog posts a month. Through this campaign, the clinic will create stronger connections with its patients and clients.



This brand new website made by BizIQ for Apollo Physical Medicine places an emphasis on timely and relevant content that fits with the service offerings of the clinic. All website content is written by professional copywriters, and the site provides customers with a variety of ways to get in contact with the company to learn more about physical rehabilitation in Fort Mill, SC.



"We are excited to be working with a company like BizIQ that has such tremendous experience in the realm of digital marketing," said Ryan Valencic, owner of Apollo Physical Medicine. "Today, the internet is the number one tool used by people looking for doctor and clinic recommendations, so it's important for us to make the best possible use of that tool. We're looking forward to seeing the results of this investment."



About Apollo Physical Medicine

Founded in 2015, Apollo Physical Medicine specializes in a variety of sports therapy and orthopedic services. For more information about the clinic's service offerings, visit its website at http://apollophysmed.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.