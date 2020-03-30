Iowa City, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2020 --Apollo, a health-tech startup that matches healthcare professionals with healthcare facilities seeking immediate shift coverage, has relaunched its platform to address a likely upcoming nationwide shortage of nurses, physicians, healthcare workers, and volunteers due to COVID-19. This tool is intended to reduce the strain on the American healthcare system, saving clinical teams critical time and resources they can redirect toward healing patients.



Using Apollo's online platform, hospitals can post jobs and employment-seeking professionals can create profiles. An algorithm then matches the institutions requiring immediate assistance with their future employees to help address staffing challenges and ultimately slow the spread of COVID-19. To date, Apollo has more than 90 physicians enrolled with several major health systems.



The platform has chosen to waive all fees for the next four weeks in light of this global crisis.



"As medical professionals, we understand the desperate need of the healthcare community right now. We believe that this shift in our original plans better serves our hurting nation. Our mission has always been to help save lives, and it will forever remain that," said Apollo Founder and CEO, Jon Lensing.



Specifically, the platform has been repurposed to help aid hospitals requiring increased care for patients due to COVID-19 by:



- Streamlining application and job posting tools

- Connecting providers to open positions and hospitals in their area

- Connecting volunteers to hospitals that need extra assistance

- Securely automating matching to make quick placements



Hospitals or clinics seeking staff, or healthcare professionals seeking positions, should visit www.apollohct.com to register and begin helping out or finding providers.



See more information here:

https://apollohct.com/2020/03/17/startup-technology-that-can-help-solve-covid-19-staffing-shortages/



About Apollo

Apollo is a startup committed to improving community health through the accelerated delivery of patient services by matching physicians and residents with hospitals actively hiring for temporary provider coverage. Apollo also facilitates permanent placements for those seeking full-time employment. The company was founded by medical students at the University of Iowa and is headquartered in Iowa City. For more information, visit www.apollohct.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



Contact:

Jon Lensing

Founder

Jon@apollohct.com

641-780-1114