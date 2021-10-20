App Developer Edinburgh Company Erbo Celebrates Unprecedented Business Growth

Edinburgh, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2021 --Mobile app developer Edinburgh company Erbo is experiencing a buoyant year, packed with new appointments, clients and award wins, the last few years has seen Erbo become a Certified Company for both Apple and Google mobile platforms, making the Scotland-based agency one of a select few trusted UK-headquartered agencies accredited by Apple and Google for mobile app development, technical support, marketing, and customer service.



Mobile app development is an increasingly important part of the Scottish economy. This is because almost every business needs mobile apps to increase their digital visibility and sales. Many startups, small businesses and enterprises are searching for great mobile app development services and partners. They also want to be able to offer clients and customers digital solutions that will help them stand out from the competition.



Top Mobile App Developer Edinburgh Agency



Meet Erbo, Edinburgh's most well-respected mobile app development company, with a solid reputation for offering professional and custom mobile app development services to clients in almost every industry. Erbo's highly skilled mobile app developers are constantly updating to the latest mobile technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Geo-location, Biometric authentication, etc… They also have a complete in-house team of app development specialists with many years of experience. Offering a whole ecosystem of scalable mobile application development services.



The last few years has been really positive for Erbo, with many new clients, appointments and awards. After a highly successful 2020, Erbo, one of Scotland's top mobile app development agencies, is experiencing unprecedented growth. The company's turnover has increased by 49%.



Back in 2015, Erbo became a certified mobile app developer for Apple iOS and Google Android mobile apps. This makes the Edinburgh-based agency among the few UK-based agencies that are trusted by Apple and Google for technical support, product implementations and exceptional customer service.



The agency's success has brought in new business to several national brands, including ESPC and Edinburgh Lothian Buses, as well as several industry awards, including the winner of the 'Scottish Mobile App Development Agency of the Year'.



The Erbo team, spoke about the company's growth. "We have made incredible strides thanks to the dedication and hard work of our staff."



"We believe our strong digital offering, mobile driven approach, Apple and Google partnerships set us apart from our competition. Our dedicated team and the work that we do are what keeps our clients coming back year after year."



Mobile apps are expected to generate around $935 billion in revenue by 2023. Now these days, is more important than ever to be innovative in a competitive market and the use of ever-increasing mobile technologies that can make a difference for any business. At Erbo, the top mobile app developer in Scotland, the goal is to always provide world-class mobile solutions to clients all over Scotland and the UK.



Mobile app developers Edinburgh agency Erbo have a wealth of experience and deep domain knowledge. Creating unique, custom mobile apps with robust functionality and user-friendly features. To deliver mobile solutions that are tailored to the client's business goals and needs.



The Edinburgh mobile app development agency, says it expects to see further growth of more than 40 per cent in the next few years on the back of securing significant projects nationally and internationally.



About Erbo

Erbo is a trusted and growing mobile app development company in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company has grown over the years and now has two offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow. With a team that includes experienced mobile app developers who provide mobile app development services from start to finish. Using agile methods to maintain high standards, Erbo keeps up-to-date on the latest mobile technologies in both Apple iOS and Google Android. Erbo can create custom, scalable mobile solutions that can help your business grow in the digital world. Erbo is recognised as one of the top mobile app development companies in Scotland. Providing best-in class mobile solutions from an end user perspective.