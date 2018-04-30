Apple Mountain Alpacas Set to Share Their Herd with the Atlanta Zoo Through the Holidays

Clarkesville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2018 --Thanks to Apple Mountain Alpacas, the Atlanta Zoo is about to get three new "animal neighbors" for their Orkin Children's Zoo central habitat. Making the trip the week of May 7th, Tuscany, Warrior, and Smurf will both delight and educate crowds all the way through the holidays. The all-male trio's new home will sit adjacent to the location's petting zoo and create a buzz about the Huacaya breed for visitors of all ages. Related to llamas, the docile animals are South American domesticated members of the camelid family. Now, they're ready to be a show stopper.



Jay Reeder, the owner of Apple Mountain Alpacas and a former President of the Southeastern Alpaca Association, said of the new partnership, "These three alpacas are the perfect age to make the trek to Atlanta. Their personalities are so approachable. We believe they'll fit right in and entertain crowds in a way only they can. They're gentle, interesting, and just plain fun. We couldn't be happier to link arms with the Atlanta Zoo to bring such a special exhibit to so many."



Run by Jay and his wife Melissa, the Clarkesville farm typically houses more than twenty alpacas. Dedicated to breeding with the highest quality, the farm imports the best genetics from around the country to improve their herd and impact herds throughout the Southeast. To that end, all methods used on the farm are modeled after the ancient traditions of great Peruvian alpaca herds.



Approachable in their own right, agritourism is encouraged with both public and private alpaca farm tours. Apple Mountain Alpacas also offers classes to inspire and educate their visitors. Having created a consumer-friendly environment, the property's fiber farming is used to create home products and softer-than-cashmere wearables sold on their website. Georgia alpacas are for sale on the website also.



For more information visit https://www.applemountainalpacas.com.



