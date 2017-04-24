AppleRadar.com and GoogleRadar.com Premium Domains Finally Up for Sale

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2017 --Domain names have become very critical in the development of Online businesses that can compete favorably in search results. The premium and brandable domain names, AppleRadar.com and GoogleRadar.com are now up for sale on Flippa and Godaddy respectively.



AppleRadar.com is a premium brandable domain name that can be used in creating forum websites, personal tech tips blogs, e-commerce platforms and applications on electronic gadgets from Apple corporation such as iPhones, ipads, IOS Operating System, iwatch and several other products or services from Apple.



In an Internet age where an online presence is germane to the survival of virtually all businesses, having a brandable domain name is key. AppleRadar.com is as brandable as it is unique especially for websites or applications in the electronics or technology vertical. All that is required for a buyer to do is to place a bid for this domain on Flippa or send a request via the contact form Here



GoogleRadar.com is another brandable domain name with huge positive SEO implications on tech related products and services including Internet and software applications.The keywords 'Google' and 'Radar' returns millions of searches monthly on search engines which makes traffic of any website or application sitting on this domain very significant in terms of global reach. Interestingly, Google has launched its radar technology known as Project soli which is a sensing technology that relies on minute radar to detect touchless gestures and interactions. Basically, the technology uses radar to the tracking of motions of the human mind! GoogleRadar.com can therefore be used as a domain to further advance Google soli technology or provide additional information on Artificial Intelligence.



In the area of GPS technology, weather forecasting and analysis, military hardware production, aviation technology and space program, GoogleRadar.com can fit perfectly into any of these. So head over to GoogleRadar.com on Godaddy and make your purchase before someone else does!