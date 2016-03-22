Applewood Our House IV Will Offer Personalized Assisted Living Care in Lakewood

Lakewood, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2016 --Established in 2011, Applewood Our House currently manages three state-of-the-art assisted living facilities in Lakewood, Arvada, and Golden Colorado. They provide care for residents who have Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia. Their new Lakewood center, Applewood Our House IV, will open in April 2016.



Visitors and residents will find an area of 7,500 square feet and 16 spacious rooms. The center will contain a surveillance system, a sizable laundry room, a sprinkler system and a salon. Moreover, the property features a picturesque garden that has a path, and guests can enjoy an outdoor dining area.



Open House



Applewood will host an open house lunch on March 24, 2016, from 11am-2pm. Guests will be able to meet staff members, tour the main rooms, visit the garden, and learn more information about activities at their Lakewood IV facility. Their company's experts can help family members with insurance and LTC.



High Tech Features



Some of their high-tech amenities include:



Sonos - Each resident can listen to personalized music playlists in their rooms through their Sonos system.



Phillips Hue Lighting - This lighting system produces a million different colors, which has a calming effect on residents.



Sensory Room - It provides a therapeutic environment for dementia residents by enhancing all of their senses. It increases awareness and reduces aggression and mood swings.



Assisted Living Activities for Residents



Residents can enjoy activities that are related to cooking, crafts, gardening, dancing and singing. Staff members help residents to perform many types of exercises. Applewood Our House recently established a partnership with the American Music School, and the educational institution's musicians will periodically take part in concerts for their residents.



Once residents have chosen assisted living in Lakewood, they may participate in programs that help them bond with pets. Numerous studies have shown that canines and felines may substantially enhance the well-being of residents.



Their new Shuttle Bus allows them to take residents to various activities in the community. Also, the company will regularly manage trips that allow guests to enjoy bowling, a circus, fishing and other activities. They are working on the "Silver Sneakers" program that will give their residents the option to swim free, or participate in other classes in the community.



Room Features at Applewood Our House IV



In every room, you will find a stylish lamp, a private bathroom, a large nightstand and a closet that features an organizer. Residents can also opt to bring their personal furnishings. A TV is also available upon request.



The Facility's Extra Attributes



The main kitchen has a sizable counter top and is situated near a charming fireplace. The company's dietitians manage three daily meals for residents. The facility also features a shop that provides free candy and various selections of beverages. Additionally, Applewood Our House Lakewood IV is within 2 miles of a hospital and has eight parking spaces for family visitors.



To make sure that the staff remains alert, they only work eight-hour shifts.



Get More Information



About Applewood Our House

Applewood Our House is fully certified by Colorado's regulatory agencies, and the company has received excellent ratings from the families of many residents. If you would like to learn more about the facility's memory care services in Lakewood, Golden, and Arvada, just call 303-956-9037, or you may send an email to: applewoodourhouse@gmail.com.