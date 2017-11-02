Appliance Champion Dallas Partners with BizIQ

Addison, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2017 --Appliance Champion Dallas, which provides a full range of appliance repair services to area homeowners, announced today that it has teamed up with BizIQ, a digital marketing agency in Phoenix, Arizona that works with a wide variety of North American small businesses to improve their marketing practices.



In partnering with BizIQ, Appliance Champion Dallas hopes to capitalize on its good local reputation and attract new customers with the help of an expanded web presence and cutting-edge strategic marketing campaign. BizIQ works with clients across numerous industries and brings relevant experience to its work with the providers of appliance repair in Addison, TX.



As the new partnership takes shape, the team at BizIQ will be putting its energy into building a new website for Appliance Champion Dallas that covers the company's appliance services in detail and offers current and prospective customers an easy way to locate and contact the company. In addition, BizIQ will begin developing blog content that will cover specific aspects of appliance repair and maintenance and provide further insight into the company's service offerings.



All content produced for the new site will be written by professional copywriters with knowledge and understanding of the appliance repair industry and will be geared toward providing useful, engaging information to customers. BizIQ also makes use of search engine optimization (SEO), which boosts local businesses' rankings in Google search results and helps companies like Appliance Champion Dallas gain visibility within their service area.



"Our team has long been committed to developing a reputation for fast, friendly, reliable and highly professional appliance repair service," said Dedra Hildebrand, owner of Appliance Champion Dallas. "We're very excited to begin working with BizIQ to build on this reputation in the digital realm and get the word out to as many people as possible about the great work that we do."



About Appliance Champion Dallas

Founded in 2008, Appliance Champion Dallas repairs all makes and models of refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, ovens, stovetops, microwaves and more. Serving residential customers in Addison and the surrounding communities, the company provides in-home service and offers a one-year warranty on parts and labor.



To learn more about the licensed, bonded and insured providers of reliable appliance repair, please visit http://www.appliancechampiondallas.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.