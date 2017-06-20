Applied Advertising Launching Global Digital Signage in Chicago and Las Vegas to Deliver Corporate Brand Message

Windsor, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2017 --With the evolution of technology, the mode of advertising has changed a lot. To reach out to the wider audience, businesses are adopting newer strategies in recent times. Earlier, printed signs were used for the promotion purpose, but with time they have been replaced by digital techniques. In the new era of connectivity, digital signage is ruling the world, providing necessary message and content. One can now see them on a digital screen or electronic screens. The biggest advantage of this digital signage in Chicago and Las Vegas is that they can easily be converted into physical signs and that too without any modifications. On top of it, it plays the role of delivering specific messages or information to the audience at certain locations and at particular times. Applied Advertising is one such company that has been serving business in Austin, Boston, Chicago.



Since its inception, the company has been continually upgrading themselves with the latest techniques. Staffed with engineers, technicians, and program management team, the company gives a personal touch from conception to completion. The experts have the passion for creating intelligent digital solutions. The solutions are uniquely designed to increase sales, support consistent and compelling branding, provide an improved and overall audience experience.



The team of experts conceptualizes various outcomes exploiting the entire scope of the digital signage network. From project planning and digital signage solution to the installation of the system and ongoing management, every single step is fully taken care of. Whether it is engineering or visual design consultancy, research or development, experiments or material testing, they strive to combine the best technology to deliver and create the best results possible. Over the years, they have always maintained a good relationship with their brokers and users to consistently stay on top of the developing process.



To learn more about their other services such as billboard advertising in Austin and Boston, visit http://appliedadvertisinginc.com/.



About Applied Advertising

Experts in the field, Applied Advertising has been inspiring & partnering with brands for over a decade to bring their message to life on any surface in any space. It's their passion and their commitment. Like the brands they serve, they have their own story to tell.