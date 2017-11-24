Applied Advertising Makes New Additions to Their out of Home Advertising Products in Las Vegas and Miami

Windsor, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2017 --Applied Advertising, one of the recognized names in the world of designing and installing unique advertising ideas have announced that under their work span of out of home advertising in Las Vegas and Miami, clients will now be able to make the best of building wraps and wallscapes too. In today's competitive market, it is the unique design and way of promotion that catches the eye and helps in creating a long-lasting effect. Billboard advertising in Los Angeles and New York City is one way of reaching out to a large audience within a short time, and Applied Advertising has the resource and the equipment to get their clients ideas on huge billboards across Los Angeles and New York City in the most eye-catching manner as possible.



While billboard advertising has been a part of their out of home advertising in Las Vegas and Miami too for a long time, Applied Advertising also offers wallscapes and building wraps too. All their promotional items are designed keeping in mind the ideas of the clients. The company has been very successful in building basic and complex visual solutions, and they are proud to say that onlookers can hardly spot a difference.



The team associated with Applied Advertising has years of experience in designing as well as installing the billboards and other outdoor advertising mediums. The use of building wraps and wallscapes helps in not only making correct use of space, but it also helps in reaching the mass in an effective manner. The advertisements are huge which does not fail to catch the attention. They cater to both national and international clients.



Call 860.640.0800 for more details.



About Applied Advertising

Applied Advertising is one of the premier visual design and environmental installation companies in the US that offers billboard advertising in Los Angeles and New York City apart from retail window displays, outdoor signs, exhibition displays and more.