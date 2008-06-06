Applied Energetics Inc. (AERG) Receives $9.3M Contract for the U.S. Marine Corps Classified System, Article Posted on BeaconEquity.com

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2008 -- BeaconEquity.com announces the publication of “Applied Energetics Inc. (AERG) Receives $9.3M Contract for the U.S. Marine Corps Classified System”



”Whether for war or for peace, the military plays a significant role in society. Through the chronicles of progress, the world has undergone profound changes - political, economic and technological, with no clear signs of wars it had surpassed. In each phase, the military applied complicated security measures requiring practicable and sufficient contingency plans.



“Applied Energetics Inc. (AERG) develops and manufactures applied energy systems primarily for military applications and markets its products and services directly to the U.S. military and to other allied customers.



“Recently, Applied Energetics announced it has received a cost-plus contract for a classified system for the U.S. Marine Corps. Due to the sensitivity of the effort the customer has asked that program details not be publicly disclosed. The parties entered into a Cost Plus Fixed Fee (CPFF) contract…”



