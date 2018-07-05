Dublin, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2018 --We decided to move to this new, bigger office because big things are happening for Apportis. And when big things are happening, we're going to need all the office space we can get. A two-minute walk to celebratory ice cream doesn't sound like a bad idea, either.



What will we be celebrating? For starters, we just hired a Chief Technology Officer. Andee Peabody, an expert in healthcare and technology, officially came on board this month. Not to mention our Health and Wellness software was launched on June 1st, something we are incredibly excited about. Our Health and Wellness platform has everything from face-to-face coaching to exercise videos, all to help employees take control of their own health and wellness plan. Apportis is here to help people live their best and happiest lives, and we are proud to say our journey has just begun.



Are you in the Dublin or Columbus community and want to say hi? Stop by our office or contact us at http://www.apportis.com. We would love to hear from you.



APPORTIS's roots are in healthcare and corporate wellness and we understand the dynamic, complex nature of these industries. We recognize that the combination of factors including Meaningful Use Requirements, patient satisfaction, readmission pressure, the rise of healthcare technology and the increasingly retail approach to healthcare are all converging to truly disrupt our industry.



