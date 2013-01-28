Appreciate a Female Veteran Today!

Lawrenceville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2013 --BusiNeighbor Inc. invites Female Veterans, Wives and Moms of Veterans to S.H.I.N.E. an appreciation day to be held on Saturday March 23, 2013 from 10:00am – 3:00pm at the Gwinnett County Annex Building located at 750 South Perry Street Lawrenceville GA 30046.



“S.H.I.N.E.” Showing you How Important you are Now and Embracing togetherness is a day to honor Georgia’s female veterans, to say thank you, and to recognize commitments Wives and Moms make when love ones are Veterans. The day is designed with them in mind: live music, massages, vendors, a full lunch buffet, entertainment, and workshops. “Here is an excellent opportunity to bring a positively wonderful experience and uplift these amazing women spirits. BusiNeighbor Inc. is very excited to host this family-friendly day inspired by joy and gratitude for sacrifices each of these women have made for our Country. It is important to show these strong beautiful ladies someone cares for and appreciates them,” said Charmelle Scott Executive Director of BusiNeighbor Inc.



Vendors, volunteers, and supporters are invited to join BusiNeighbor Inc. on this special day; an RSVP is requested and appreciated at https://www.wepay.com/events/s.h.i.n.e Journalists interested in interviewing a veteran and submitting work to the Library of Congress for the Veteran History project are encouraged to contact BusiNeighbor Inc. directly.



About BusiNeighbor Inc.

BusiNeighbor Inc. is a Georgia-based 501(c) (3) organization. BusiNeighbor Inc.’s philanthropic efforts include assistance to people and organizations in need: homeless, single parents, elderly, and veterans. To describe a BusiNeighbor means you actively form valuable relationships with people, small business owners and volunteers because you share compassion for your fellow neighbor. You have a pure and sincere heart and a genuine desire to change people lives for the better regardless of race, gender or economic status.



For more information visit http://www.BusiNeighbor.org



About the Veteran’s History Project

The Veterans History Project is a nationwide volunteer effort to collect and preserve oral histories from personal accounts America’s war veterans. Now in its fifth year, the Project has collected more than 40,000 individual stories so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand the realities of war. For more information visit: http://www.loc.gov/vets/